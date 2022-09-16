Student facing charges for throwing water bottles from Stafford Co. school bus, hitting another causing damage

"Parents, please discuss the seriousness of this type of offense with your children," Stafford County deputies said in a statement.

STAFFORD, Va. — A student could be facing charges for allegedly throwing water bottles from a Stafford County School bus and damaging a passing school bus, according to deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to Poplar Road, off of Highway 17, on Wednesday around 4:39 p.m. after receiving a call about a disturbance. At the scene, a deputy learned that a juvenile student had thrown a water bottle from the window of his school bus as it passed another bus on the same road.

The water bottle struck the front windshield of the bus with enough force to shatter the window, according to the sheriff's office. No injuries were reported as a result and the bus driver was able to stop the bus after the incident.

According to the sheriff's office, the student involved was identified and charges of vandalism and throwing a missile at a moving vehicle have been referred to the Juvenile Intake Office.