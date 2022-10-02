Gov. Hogan: Masks no longer required in Maryland buildings as of Feb. 22

Hogan's team has announced that the COVID-19 positivity rate has now dropped to 3.77% — down 87% since peaking last month.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — (Editor's Note: the video above is from Feb. 10, 2022)

Marylanders have a reason to celebrate as they begin a new week amid the COVID-19 pandemic: The state’s health metrics continue to substantially move in the right direction, and as a result, Gov. Larry Hogan has announced the end of required masks in state buildings.

The new measure will go into effect next week on Feb. 22, he said. Masks will no longer be required for employees and visitors in all state buildings and leased space in all public or shared spaces. Masks will continue to be strongly recommended for employees and visitors who are unvaccinated, Hogan said.

Hogan's team has announced that the COVID-19 positivity rate has now dropped to 3.77% — down 87% since peaking last month.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped to 75, which is down from 78% since peaking last month. Official data is available at coronavirus.maryland.gov.

The governor has also called on the State Board of Education to rescind its school mask policy and he encouraged parents who want to weigh in on the issue to contact the board prior to its next meeting.

“Given the dramatic declines in our health metrics, we are now able to take another step toward normalcy in-state operations,” Hogan said via press release. “In addition, we continue to offer paid leave for state employees to get their booster shots, which provide critical protection against the virus and its variants. I want to thank all of our dedicated state employees for their tireless efforts that have helped make Maryland’s COVID-19 response a national model.”