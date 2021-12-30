All Montgomery Co. Public Schools to reopen January 3 despite COVID surge

MCPS says that if 5% or more of unrelated people test positive in a 14-day period, officials will talk about the possibility of transitioning to virtual learning.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County Public School (MCPS) officials announced Thursday that all public schools in the district will reopen on January 3, despite the post-holiday spike in COVID cases across the state.

The school district says the decision to open up schools despite the rise in COVID cases was made with input from the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

"We recognize that COVID-19 positive cases are rising in Montgomery County and across the country," the MCPS website reads. "As we work to ensure the safety of our students, staff, family, and community members we are implementing additional mitigation measures in the coming days."

According to MCPS all students and staff will be receiving at-home rapid test kits over the next two weeks. Families are asked to administer the tests and report any positive results.

MCPS also claimed that all staff members will receive KN-95 masks for the week of January 3. It is unclear if teachers will receive any more masks after that week.

School officials did announce that a plan is in place for a possible return to virtual learning. MCPS says that if 5% or more of unrelated students/teachers/staff test positive in a 14-day period, officials will determine if the school should be closed for 14 days and move to virtual learning.

"Please note that the 5 percent threshold does not automatically result in school closure; the primary factor to consider will be the level of the spread of the virus in the school," officials said. "MCPS central office staff will work with DHHS in making this decision, and parents/guardians at the school will be notified when this occurs."

According to the MCPS website, schools will reopen but officials are asking the community to do four things when returning to class.

"We are committed to serving our students in as safe an environment as possible, but we need your help," the website reads. "Please do your part."

1. Report positive COVID cases

MCPS asks that parents report if their child has tested positive for COVID using this form. Officials say parents can call their child's school if they are not able to submit the form online.

2. Get a COVID test before returning to class

While MCPS is not mandating the test, officials ask parents to get their children tested at their healthcare provider, local clinic, pharmacy or the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

3. Keep your children home if they have any symptoms

If your child is showing any symptoms, MCPS asks you do not send them to school and take them to get tested "as an extra precaution."

"It's important that students don't spread their illness to others," school officials said on the website.

4. Say Yes to the Test

In-school testing for COVID is an option at MCPS but parents but must give their permission. For more information, visit the district's "Say Yes to the Test" website.