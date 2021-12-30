Check before you go! Website shows how many COVID at-home testing kits are available at DC sites

Before visiting a testing site in hopes of obtaining an at-home testing kit, check this DC website to make sure you are visiting a site that hasn't run out of tests.

WASHINGTON — As COVID cases surge across the DMV, more and more people are in search of testing. Some people have reported standing in line for hours to get tested or to obtain an at-home testing kit.

With the high demand, many testing sites are running out of supply before a majority of people can get to the front of the line.

One testing site in Loudoun County, Virginia closed after running out of tests just 15 minutes after it was set to open. Loudoun County Health Director Dr. David Goodfriend said the site was forced to open more than an hour early to stop the traffic that was building on the road as people waited in line.

In D.C. the demand is expected to grow even more as D.C. Public Schools announced that students and teachers will have to take COVID-19 tests before returning to school next week.

D.C. Health supplies eight library branches with 1,000 rapid test kits each, per day. Residents will be able to obtain two kits, or four tests, per day, at those locations. Proof of residency is also required to get the kits.

Before visiting a testing site in hopes of obtaining an at-home testing kit, check this DC website to make sure you are visiting a site that hasn't run out of supplies for the day.

The "test yourself" section of the D.C. coronavirus website includes an interactive map and a list of sites that shows how many tests each site has throughout the day.

Each listed location includes an address, link for directions and the number of tests left with the time of day the supply number was last updated. For example, when checking the Bellevue (William O. Lockridge) Library at 1230 Summer Rd SE, 8, the website shows that as of 5 p.m. on December 30 there are 50 tests left in stock.

The website also includes instructions on how to use your at-home test and other frequently asked questions.