13-year-old arrested for alleged DC crime spree, including armed robbery with hammer, carjacking with gun, assault

Police said they've arrested the young boy for a total of 11 crimes, including trying to take a woman's car and hitting her in the head multiple times with a hammer.

WASHINGTON — DC Police have announced the arrest of a 13-year-old boy from Northeast who allegedly went on a crime spree over the past month, committing various offenses between March 27 to as recently as Tuesday.

Police did not release the boy's name due to his age, however, he has been accused of an armed robbery in which he hit a Northeast D.C. woman in the back of the head with a hammer multiple times; carjacking with a gun, stealing cars and two assaults, among a long list of other crimes. The boy is twice accused of committing as many as three crimes in one day.

Find the full list of his alleged offenses, including their locations, below.

Theft One (Stolen Auto): Unit block of M Street Northeast, on March 27

Armed Robbery (Gun): 900 block of G Street, Northwest, on March 27

Unarmed Carjacking: 1300 block of 4th Street, Northeast, on March 27

Attempted Armed Carjacking and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Hammer): 900 block of 12th Street, Northeast, on April 7

Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery: 700 block of 19th Street, Northeast, on April 11

Armed Carjacking (Gun): 1600 block of D Street, Southeast, on April 12

Unarmed Carjacking: 1400 Oates Street, Northeast, on April 12

Attempted Armed Robbery (Gun): 1300 G Street, Northeast, on April 17

Theft One (Stolen Auto): Unit block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northeast, on April 19

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): Unit block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest, on April 19

Armed Carjacking (Gun): 1400 H Street, Northeast, on April 19

These crimes are just the latest to involve a young teen.

In an unrelated incident on Thursday, another D.C. boy was charged with armed carjacking after a group of suspects pulled out a handgun while trying to take a car on April 5.

Police were called to the 1000 block of Bryant Street, Northeast on the day of the incident after, around 1 a.m., a group of suspects walked up to a victim in a car.

The group proceeded to take the victim’s things and drove off in their car. Although the car has not yet been found, on April 19, the 14-year-old was arrested and charged with armed carjacking using a gun.

The crimes come a week after Assistant Chief Morgan Kane said that citywide robberies are up 58% and carjackings are up 47% compared to the same time last year in the District.

Asst. Chief Kane added in the last 30 days crime has spiked. They said they've seen the crimes increase the most along the U Street Corridor and in Columbia Heights.

The problem of youth crime has been one officials in the DMV have been working to address.

In February, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks addressed the growing and disturbing carjacking trend in a joint news conference, alongside D.C. Police.

MPD Chief Robert Contee said his officers will be moving to the border of Prince George’s County. He said a number of carjackings start in D.C. and cross over into Prince George’s county and vice-versa.

Both Chiefs, Contee and Malik Aziz of Prince George’s County, said it’s going to take more than officers to stop these kids from stealing cars.

"Playtime is over,” Chief Contee said.