DC Police say robberies are up 58% across the city

"Carjackings are up 47% compared to the same time last year," Asst. Chief Morgan Kane said.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Carjackings and illegal weapons have been a focal point for the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). In a press conference Friday, Assistant Chief Morgan Kane said, “Citywide robberies are up 58% and carjackings are up 47% compared to the same time last year."

On Wednesday, detectives arrested seven people they believe are connected to a host of crimes. They were charged with receiving stolen property.

“One of the juveniles, a 15-year-old of Lanham, Maryland, was also charged with three armed carjacking offenses that occurred during the spree the day before on April 12th,” Asst. Chief Kane said.

The cars were reportedly stolen from the 300 Block of Upshur Street NW, 500 block of Morse Street, NE, and 1800 block of Vermont Ave, NW.

Asst. Chief Kane added the last 30 days crime has spiked. They said they've seen the crimes increase the most along the U Street Corridor and in Columbia Heights. Sixty-two percent of the robberies they’re seeing have involved guns and a number of the crimes could be connected to the group arrested on Thursday and also hopefully lead them to Bruno.

“I think there's a connection there. We just have to find Bruno," she added. "And again, remember what I said though, there may be other cases that are going to be closed out with the arresting, with a search warrant as the detectives from our Carjacking Task Force continue their investigation, I am confident there'll be other cases that will close."

MPD said they've recovered nearly 800 illegal guns so far this year and believe more cases will be solved with the arrest they made on Thursday.

"I am confident there'll be other cases that will be closed. We have to focus in on those repeat violent offenders and you know, as the chief says, they have to come off the street. They have to go sit down somewhere for a little bit," Kane said.