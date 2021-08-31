Two Fredericksburg schools move to virtual learning because of COVID-19 outbreaks

Chancellor High School and Walker-Grant Middle School are both pausing in-person learning

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Two schools in Fredericksburg, Virginia, have reverted to virtual learning because of COVID-19 outbreaks.

First, Walker-Grant Middle School announced they would return to online instruction after an outbreak on August 26. School officials made the decision after consulting with local health officials. Students will return to classrooms on September 7, Fredericksburg City Schools said on Twitter.

Additionally, Chancellor High School announced students would return to virtual learning because of an outbreak on Tuesday, August 31. In consultation with the Rappahannock Area Health District (RAHD) as per their recommendation, students will return to classrooms on September 10. All after-school activities, practices and athletic events will not take place.

In a letter to parents, Chancellor High School Principal Cassandra Crawford said any students who have been identified as close contact to a person who tested positive for COVID-19 must complete the 14-day quarantine period before returning to school, which may fall after September 10.

Additional details about what led to the outbreak have not been released, but school officials remind students to continue to monitor signs of illness, practice social distancing and wear face coverings.