US Park Police investigate stabbing near Washington Monument

One person has been arrested in connection with the stabbing.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Park Police are investigating after someone was stabbed near the Washington Monument on Saturday.

Officers responded to the stabbing at 5:10 p.m. in the 1600 block of Constitution Avenue, NW.

Police say the stabbing occurred between two adults who are known to each other.

One adult was taken to an area hospital following the incident for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police claim the incident has been contained and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

One suspect has been taken into custody.

