Man hurt, dog in critical condition after Fairfax County stabbing

Police said the incident was domestic-related.

CENTREVILLE, Va. — A suspect is in custody after a man and dog were stabbed in Fairfax County Tuesday morning.

Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded to Cedar Break Drive, off of Braddock Road, in Centreville after a report of a stabbing inside of a home. According to a tweet from police just before 10:30 a.m., the incident is said to be domestic-related.

Police soon after began a search looking for a suspect described as a man of medium build, who was wearing a light blue shirt and gray shorts at the time of the incident and driving a 2011 black Chevy pickup truck. Less than an hour later, they said the suspect was in custody. No information has been released about any charges attached to the case, as well as any information about the person of interest.

The victim was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, but the dog is stated to be at an animal hospital in critical condition, police said.