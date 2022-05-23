Police: Man shot, killed inside a tent near Thomas Circle

Police are searching for for a black man in his thirties, last seen wearing a white and gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.

WASHINGTON — DC Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened near Thomas Circle Monday morning.

According to DC Police Assistant Chief Andre Wright, officers were patrolling near the 1300 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest D.C. just before 9:30 a.m. when they heard gunshots. Wright said they were directed to a "tent community" where they found a man with gunshot wounds.

First responders attempted lifesaving measures, but the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Wright said a gun was recovered at the scene.

DC Police said they are searching for a black man in his thirties, last seen wearing a white and gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and white sneakers. Suspect photos are set to be released shortly.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411. This is a developing story and WUSA9 will continue to update as more information becomes available.