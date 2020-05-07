Police: Maryland man fatally shot in Southeast on Fourth of July

DC Police are still investigating the motive behind the shooting. It was the second shooting in less than two hours in Southeast.

WASHINGTON — A 36-year-old man from Oxon Hill, Maryland was fatally shot in Southeast Saturday night, police said.

Detectives from DC Police's homicide branch said officers were called to the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue SE around 10:57 p.m. Once at the scene, they found an adult man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and immediately transported him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man has since been identified as 36-year-old Antonio Gardiner.

Less than two hours earlier, 11-year-old Davon McNeal was killed after being fatally shot in the head in Southeast.

According to DC Police, the shooting happened in the 1400 block of Ceder Street around 9:20 p.m. The boy was hit after a group of five fired shots in his direction.

The reason for the shooting is not known, and DC Police have yet to announce any information on suspects. On Friday night, Mayor Muriel Bowser also tweeted her condolences to the family of McNeal, urging the public for their help.

Now, DC Police are offering an award of up to $25,000 to anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest of the persons responsible for shooting McNeal and Gardiner.