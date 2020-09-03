LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Two men are in serious condition after being shot on Sunday, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.

Loudoun County officials said the shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. on Rusty Blackshaw Square in Sterling. One of the two men was found in a residence near the shooting scene.

Both men have been taken to the hospital by first responders, and the reason for the shooting is not known at this time.

Any witnesses who have not already spoken to law enforcement are asked to call the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office at 703-777-1021.

This is a developing story with more information to come.

