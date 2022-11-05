Triangle murder investigation after man dies of gunshot wounds in parking lot

Investigators say witnesses heard gunshots in the parking lot shortly before seeing an SUV speed away out of the lot.

TRIANGLE, Va. — Prince William County and Dumfries officials are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in a residential parking lot Sunday night.

According to Prince William County Police, officers from both agencies responded to a call for a shooting just after 9 p.m. at the 3600 block of Tavern Way, a residential area dotted with townhouses east of Jefferson Davis Highway.

Upon arrival, officers located Miles Tracey Hall, 52, suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot. Officers attempted first aid, but Hall succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The homicide comes as police investigate a double homicide further north in the county, in Woodbridge. Two 23-year-old men-- identified as Malik Xavier Lamar Davis of Woodbridge, and Christian Jamar Roberts of Dumfries -- were found shot to death inside the Woodbridge Station Apartments complex Sunday afternoon.

Investigators say there were no signs of forced entry into the apartment and no other injuries were reported. The investigation is still ongoing, but preliminarily, the incident does not appear to be random and there is no active threat to the community.

PWC police also arrested two men, including one minor, in a Mother's Day fatal shooting of an 18-year-old just days ago.

Investigators who spoke with witnesses in the area claim gunshots were heard before the call to police and an SUV was seen speeding away from the scene of the shooting.

Because it was dark out, police tell WUSA9 the description of the SUV in question is vague, but they are following up to search for any security cameras in the area that may have captured the car on video.

Detectives are still determining what led up to the shooting death of Hall, but believe that the incident was not random. Police did clarify that the shooting did not appear to be domestic-related. No other injuries or damage to property were reported to officials in this case.