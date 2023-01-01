Teen boys arrested for carjacking rideshare driver with ghost gun

Prince George's County Police arrested a 16-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy. Both are being charged as adults.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Two teenaged boys were arrested for armed carjacking in Prince George's County. The 16-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy are being charged as adults for carjacking a rideshare driver at gunpoint on Monday night.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department, officers responded to the 1500 block of Belle Haven Drive for a report of an armed carjacking. The victim told responding officers that he had been carjacked by the two boys at gunpoint while he was giving them a ride through a rideshare service. The victim complied in fear for his life.

Two days later, at about 10 a.m., detectives with the Carjacking Interdiction Unit spotted the stolen car in the 5300 block of Riverdale Road in Riverdale. The detectives stopped the car and took the two people in the car into custody. A loaded ghost gun with an extended magazine and the victim's property were recovered.

The two suspects are charged with armed carjacking and firearm offenses. They are in the custody of the Department of Corrections.