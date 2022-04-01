SRO finds replica of firearm in Charles County 8th grader's locker, sheriff's office says

The 8th grade student was charged "on a juvenile offense," the Charles County Sheriff's Office says.

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — The Charles County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) says a gun found in an 8th-grade student's locker at Mattawoman Middle School Friday morning is a replica of a semiautomatic firearm.

A statement from the sheriff's office explains that a school resource officer (SRO) received information about the possible weapon before 9:15 a.m. The officer located the item and the parents of the 8th grader were contacted, SCCO says.

The Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and advised officials "to charge the student with possession of a concealed deadly weapon," the sheriff's office says.

The 8th grader was then charged "on a juvenile offense report" and was then released to their parents.

