Virginia woman shoots, kills intruder in her home; police rule it justifiable

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A woman shot and killed an intruder in her Woodbridge home Thursday and police have ruled the homicide as justifiable, according to Prince William County Police Department.

The shooting happened just after midnight in the 4100 block of Hoffman Drive, police said.

Police said the resident in the home, identified as a 44-year-old woman, told them an armed masked person approached her from the side of her house. She told police that she was also armed and shot the intruder as they walked toward her front door.

When officers arrived at the scene, police said they found a man, identified as 20-year-old Azhar Laurent Smart, near the doorway of the home with gunshot wounds. Officers performed life-saving measures before Smart was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Police said they did find a loaded gun on him.

The woman was not injured during the incident.

Detectives from the Prince William County Homicide Unit are investigating the incident. They are still trying to determine why Smart was at the woman's house. Police said they believe the incident was not random.

Police said after consulting with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, the shooting was ruled to be justified, "based on self-defense." This means the woman will not be charged for the shooting death.