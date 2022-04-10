VIDEO: Bystanders disarm, detain shooting suspect in Silver Spring

A 24-year-old man is charged with attempted murder for a shooting in Silver Spring. Witnesses were able to take his gun and detain him before officers arrived.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A 24-year-old Hyattsville man has been arrested and charged for his involvement in a shooting on Saturday, Oct. 1 in Silver Spring.

Marcus Conway is charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of firearm to commit a felony and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person for his involvement, according to Montgomery County Police.

Police responded to the shooting on the 1700 block of Mount Pisgah Lane in Silver Spring around 6 p.m. Saturday. At the scene, officers discovered a man suffering from multiple injuries to his body and bleeding from what appeared to be gunshot wounds as well as Conway restrained by multiple witnesses.

There was also a small black handgun, that a bystander said they had taken away from Conway.

Witnesses report that Conway was seen laying on top of the victim, struggling over something until the victim appeared to go limp. Police say Conway then rolled away from the victim and was seen pointing a black, Taurus .38 Special, 5 shot revolver at the victim's head. There was an audible click, as if the gun misfired, when a bystander kicked Conway in the head and began fighting him over the gun.

Additional witnesses joined the bystander to help get the gun away from Conway and were able to gain control over both Conway and the gun, until officers arrived on scene. Officers noticed an additional live round in the chamber upon inspection of the gun.

Conway is currently being held without bond on the above charges.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this suspect or this crime to call the 3rd District Investigative Section at (240) 773-6870. Callers may remain anonymous.

