Police charge two suspects, 16 and 19, with murder in killing of Fredericksburg high school student

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Police have arrested and charged two teenagers with murder in connection with the shooting death of 18-year-old Jasiah Smith.

Lorenzo A. Brooks, 16, of Fredericksburg is charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Aaron Randolph Carter, 19, of Fredericksburg is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Both Brooks and Carter were taken into custody in Temple Hill, Maryland without incident Thursday.

Police say they are currently being held at the Upper Marlboro Corrections Center without bond.

On March 26, Jasiah Smith, a high school senior, was shot and killed in a parking space in the 400 block of Chadwick Court, according to a release from the Fredericksburg Police Department.

Officers arrived at the scene to find Smith suffering from multiple gunshot wounds around 3 p.m. and attempted to save his life, police said. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The police department said that the U.S. Marshals assisted in locating the two.