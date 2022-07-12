Police: 18-year-old arrested for string of fast food robberies in Silver Spring

After being released on bond, police say Curtis Gipson stole and crashed a Chick-Fil-A delivery vehicle.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — An 18-year-old arrested for a string of burglaries of fast food restaurants in Silver Spring, Maryland, may be responsible for burglarizing other businesses in the area, according to the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD).

Detectives with MCPD arrested 18-year-old Curtis Gipson of Suitland, Maryland, for a series of commercial burglaries in Silver Spring between May 19 and July 6.

Investigators say Gipson burglarized the the Whole Foods Market on Wayne Avenue, Cava on Fenton Street, Potbelly Sandwich shop on Ellsworth Drive and Chipotle on Fenton Street in that time span.

On June 28, Gipson was arrested and charged with several counts of burglary related charges. He was released on a $5,000 bond.

Soon after he was released, on July 6, police say officers responded to a traffic collision involving a marked Chick-Fil-A delivery vehicle in the area of University Boulevard West at Hanes Street. The crash happened just before 8 a.m.

Gipson and two other people in the car ditched the crashed car and took off on foot, but were quickly taken into custody, police said. The trio were hospitalized for injuries sustained in the crash. The injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

After reviewing surveillance footage, detectives determined that Gipson broke into the Chick-Fil-A and stole a key for the vehicle. He then stole the vehicle from outside the restaurant.

The investigation also concluded Gipson stole money and property from Denizen's Brewing Company on East West Highway, Orangetheory Fitness on Fenton Street and the Chick-Fil-A.

Gipson was once again arrested and charged with burglary-related charges and auto theft. Police say he is now being held without bond.