Deputies: 15-year-old teen charged in sexual battery case of high school student in Loudoun county

the suspect forced the victim into an empty classroom where he held her against her will and inappropriately touched her
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — On October 6, officials claim a 15-year-old Broad Run High School student was charged in a sexual battery case of another student after dragging her into an empty classroom.

According to the Loudoun County Sherriff's office, the suspect, a fellow student, forced the girl into an empty classroom where he held her against her will and inappropriately touched her. 

The girl immediately reported this to a Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer. 

The 15-year-old student remains at the Loudoun County Juvenile Detention Center. The name of the suspect cannot be released due to the fact he is underage.

Further information regarding the female victim is not being released to help protect her identity.

In a statement sent to the community of Broad Run High School Principal David Spage writes, "The Broad Run administration is cooperating fully with the Sheriff’s Office investigation."

Loudoun County School public information officer says "Because this is an active law-enforcement investigation, this is all LCPS will be saying."

Below is the full statement sent to the Broad Run community by Principal David Spage. 

To the Broad Run High School Community,

This is Principal David Spage. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement concerning an alleged incident on the Broad Run campus. The Broad Run administration is cooperating fully with the Sheriff’s Office investigation. Because this is an active law-enforcement investigation, I can offer no further comment on this matter.

