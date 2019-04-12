WASHINGTON — A Prince George's County Police patrol officer has been suspended following his arrest on Nov. 24.

Officer Robert Grimes is accused of breaking into and causing property damage to an office building in D.C. around 3 a.m. Nov. 24. No was injured, and he was off-duty at the time of the incident.

Grimes was charged with two misdemeanors -- second degree burglary and destruction of property -- in D.C. Superior Court Tuesday morning. He has been suspended during the ongoing investigation by Internal Affairs.

Grimes joined the Prince George's County Police Department three years ago, and is assigned to the Bureau of Patrol.

RELATED: Prince George's County cop indicted for lewd behavior at a gym

RELATED: Police: Maryland police officer charged with rape after a traffic stop

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.