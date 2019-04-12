HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A Prince George's County police officer was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday for indecent exposure, second-degree assault and additional charges, according to State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy.

Detective Sharrod Williams allegedly exposed himself and masturbated at an LA Fitness gym in Hyattsville on April 26, 2019. Wiggins was off-duty at the time of the incident, which occurred in the men's restroom at the gym.

The City of Hyattsville Police began a criminal investigation, and Wiggins is suspended from his position during the investigation. The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Special Investigation Response Team within the Internal Affairs Division has an ongoing administrative investigation.

Wiggins was assigned to the Bureau of Investigation, and joined the Prince George's County Police Department in 2012.

No court date has been scheduled yet.

