Oxon Hill day care employee arrested after video shows child abuse

OXON HILL, Md. — A day care center employee in Oxon Hill, Maryland, has been arrested and charged after a video circulating on social media shows the employee abusing children.

Police arrested Kayla Greenwell, 23, of Oxon Hill after receiving multiple videos showing the woman assaulting the children at the day care center located in the 6000 block of Oxon Hill Road, according to a press release from the Prince George's County Police.

Greenwell started working at the center in late March, police said. According to a preliminary investigation, Greenwell recorded herself abusing the children on her cell phone Wednesday, April 5.

Greenwell was charged with multiple counts of child abuse and assault. She is in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

A parent shared this e-mail that was sent to parents Friday, who have children at the day care:

"As many of you know, a disturbing video showing a former employee displaying inappropriate behavior with 2 children has gone viral on social media. We take seriously the safety of your children; therefore, upon being informed of the video, we immediately took action. The employee was fired. In addition, the center reported the incident to the Office of Childcare, the Office of Child Protective Services, and the Prince George's County Police Department.



All required hiring requirements were followed which included a criminal background check and a child abuse check. Both checks came back clear. We apologize for any stress regarding this incident and appreciate your support during this time. We will keep you informed as events unfold regarding this matter.



For those of you who know me, I will never tolerate any inappropriate behavior of any individual that is employed by this center.



We wish you a happy holiday and continue to pray for the safety of all children.

Dr. Wilson



Jimmy L. Wilson, Ph.D., LMSW"

This remains an active investigation.