Day care worker fired in Prince George's Co. for video circulating showing the abuse of two children

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A day care center employee in Prince George's County has been fired after a video circulated showing the employee abusing two children.

The horrific video was reportedly captured on the premises of the Oxon Hill Center. The Prince George's County Police Department says they are aware of the video and are actively investigating it.

So far, no charges have been brought against the accused former worker.

Friday afternoon, police were outside the day care as parents picked up their kids.

We are outside the #OxonHill Daycare center where an investigation is underway by @PGPDNews regarding a video that’s circulating allegedly showing one of the workers abusing a child@wusa9 pic.twitter.com/TJwVZZKUU0 — 𝙆𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙚 𝙇𝙪𝙨𝙨𝙤 (@KatieLusso) April 7, 2023

WUSA9 attempted to speak with workers in person, but were told by police that we couldn't be on the property.

A person who answered the phone at the center told WUSA9 "no comment".

A parent shared this e-mail that was sent to parents Friday, who have children at the day care:

"As many of you know, a disturbing video showing a former employee displaying inappropriate behavior with 2 children has gone viral on social media. We take seriously the safety of your children; therefore, upon being informed of the video, we immediately took action. The employee was fired. In addition, the center reported the incident to the Office of Childcare, the Office of Child Protective Services, and the Prince George's County Police Department.



All required hiring requirements were followed which included a criminal background check and a child abuse check. Both checks came back clear. We apologize for any stress regarding this incident and appreciate your support during this time. We will keep you informed as events unfold regarding this matter.



For those of you who know me, I will never tolerate any inappropriate behavior of any individual that is employed by this center.



We wish you a happy holiday and continue to pray for the safety of all children.

Dr. Wilson



Jimmy L. Wilson, Ph.D., LMSW"

"I knew exactly who the kid was so it hurt me even more," said Ledarra. Her son attends the day care.

"The first way I'm hearing about it is through social media versus the school. It's disgusting," she said.

She told WUSA9 she's never had any problems, but that this is concerning and she has a lot of questions.

"How did it happen? Has this happened before? I'm thinking of withdrawing. I don't feel safe, and I have to go to work and think is my child safe or is someone putting his hands on him. It's not fair," she said.

A man who told WUSA9 that his child is in one of the videos said his son