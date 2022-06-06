Person in custody after deadly Alexandria apartment shooting

Jonathan Cruz Villafuerte, 24, was found with a wound to his upper body. Enoc Cruz Villafuerte, 22, was taken into custody.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Police say one man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting at an Alexandria apartment complex.

Officers with the Alexandria Police Department responded to the 1400 block of North Beauregard Street for a call of shots fired just before 2 a.m.

Once on scene, investigators determined the shooting took place between two men who knew each other, but police have not released information the relationship between the two men.

Police said Jonathan Cruz Villafuerte, 24, was found with a gunshot wound to the upper body. Officers and medics provided aid but Villafuerte died.

Enoc Cruz Villafuerte, 22, was arrested at the residence and is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anyone who may have information about this case is asked to contact APD Detective Michael Whelan via phone at 703-746-6228 or email at Michael.Whelan@alexandriava.gov or call the Alexandria Police nonemergency line at 703-746-4444. Tips can be anonymous.