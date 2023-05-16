Woman critically hurt in Northwest DC shooting

So far, no arrests have been made in this case.

WASHINGTON — A woman is in the hospital with what police described as critical injuries after she was shot early Tuesday morning.

A watch commander for the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District said the shooting was first reported around 1:25 a.m. in the 1400 block of Fairmont Street Northwest.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman shot. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries. Her current condition is not known. So far, police have not made any arrests. The watch commander provided very little information about a suspect, only saying that the person was wearing a blue shirt and gray sweatpants.

Additional details have not yet been made public. The investigation remains active and ongoing. MPD asks anyone who may have information about what happened to call them at 202-727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.

This shooting comes just hours after Mayor Muriel Bowser and members of her administration presented new legislation to fight crime in the District using a "whole-of-government" approach. Here's a closer look.