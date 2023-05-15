VERIFY | The number of children shot in Washington DC, Maryland, and Virginia is rising quickly

The shootings of two children in Washington D.C. over the weekend put a new focus on a problem that has risen steadily for years and is spiking so far in 2023.

As a result, people began asking: Are more children getting shot, or are we just paying more attention to it?

THE QUESTION

Are instances of shootings involving children in D.C., Maryland and Virginia increasing?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Yes, more children are getting injured and killed in shootings in D.C., Maryland and Virginia compared to recent years.

WHAT WE FOUND

After increasing steadily for several years, D.C., Maryland and Virginia are witnessing a substantial spike in the number of children being shot.

Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit that tracks instances of gun-related violence, has records of the number of children victimized by shootings since 2014, sortable by date, state and city.

It shows that a total of 175 children under the age of 18 were injured or killed by shootings in D.C., Maryland or Virginia.

By 2022, that number had grown to 308. That is an increase of 76%.