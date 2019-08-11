FALLS CHURCH, Va. — UPDATE: Elizabeth Pelzer was found safe on Thursday evening.

City of Falls Church Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl. Police believe Elizabeth Pelzer has run away from home after having an argument with an adult at her residence.

She was last seen Thursday evening around 6:45 p.m. at the Harris Teeter on West Broad Street in Falls Church, wearing black pants, sneakers, a gray sweatshirt with a white hood and glasses.

Pelzer is described as a black and Asian female with brown eyes and black hair. She is 5-foot-2 and weighs approximately 115 pounds. Police said she attends school in Alexandria.

Anyone with information should call the City of Falls Church Police at 703-241-5050. Police updates are released on the City's Facebook and Twitter accounts.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, there are nearly 400 missing persons in the state of Virginia currently. You can view information on all open missing persons cases here.

In D.C. there are currently 16 open cases of missing juveniles (under the age of 18). You can view profiles of all missing juveniles here, and all missing persons in the District here. Information on Maryland missing persons can be found here.

RELATED: ‘It is rare, and it is alarming’ | Two Falls Church kids nearly killed by oncoming traffic

RELATED: AMBER ALERT: Hundreds searching for missing 5-year-old Jacksonville girl

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.