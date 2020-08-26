Police: Clarksburg teacher charged with sexual abuse of 8th-grade student

Maxwell Alexander Bero is charged with multiple counts of sexual misconduct with a student during his time at the Col E. Brooke Lee Middle School in Silver Spring.

WASHINGTON — A former Montgomery County teacher, who also coached boys lacrosse and football, has been charged with multiple counts of sexual misconduct to one of his eighth-grade students, police said.

Maxwell Bero, 30, taught at Col. E. Brooke Lee Middle School from 2013- 2016 before transferring to Watkins Mill High School. Montgomery County Police arrested and charged Bero after discovering multiple inappropriate offenses with a 14-year-old student from August 2014- June 2015.

Police said the interactions occurred after school hours and on school property, with Bero as the student's teacher. The allegations came forward on July 28, and after investigating, officers arrested Bero Aug. 26.

He is charged with sexual abuse of a minor and multiple counts of committing a third-degree sexual offense, Montgomery County Police said. Bero was most recently teaching social studies at Watkins Mill High School in Gaithersburg, but has since been placed on administrative leave.

On Wednesday, Montgomery County Public Schools sent a statement to parents and students saying the behavior is unacceptable and a breach of their trust.

"These charges are deeply concerning and unacceptable and represent a complete breach of trust, responsibility, integrity and the law," it read. "We hold our employees to a high standard of character and these allegations violate that. Please know that the safety of our students is our top priority and we are committed to ensuring we maintain a safe learning environment for all. "