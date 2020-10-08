Calvert County teacher charged with sexual abuse of a minor

The teacher, Bryan Mullins of Huntingtown High School, was arrested on Monday, August 3.

CALVERT COUNTY, Md. — A teacher in Calvert County was arrested on August 3 and charged with sexual abuse of a minor, according to Calvert County Public Schools.

The teacher, Bryan Mullins of Huntingtown High School, was charged after CCPS reportedly turned over information from its initial investigation that started when a former student reported to a school administrator that she and Mullins allegedly had an inappropriate relationship during the 2019-2020 school year.

CCPS said it placed Mullins on administrative leave without pay and did not comment any further on Mullins's arrest.

