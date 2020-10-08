x
Calvert County teacher charged with sexual abuse of a minor

The teacher, Bryan Mullins of Huntingtown High School, was arrested on Monday, August 3.
CALVERT COUNTY, Md. — A teacher in Calvert County was arrested on August 3 and charged with sexual abuse of a minor, according to Calvert County Public Schools.

The teacher, Bryan Mullins of Huntingtown High School, was charged after CCPS reportedly turned over information from its initial investigation that started when a former student reported to a school administrator that she and Mullins allegedly had an inappropriate relationship during the 2019-2020 school year.

CCPS said it placed Mullins on administrative leave without pay and did not comment any further on Mullins's arrest.

WUSA9 will continue to update this story as more information is made available to our station.

