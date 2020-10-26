Altered marijuana may be causing overdoses in northern Virginia, officials say

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — After four people recently overdosed on marijuana in the Prince William County Health District area, officials in Alexandria warned people in the area on Monday to be careful.
One person died, and the other three were revived with Narcan (naloxone), suggesting that the marijuana may have been mixed with opioids, said Alexandria officials.
"While use of any illegal drug is dangerous, city officials are urging residents to be especially cautious given these recent overdoses," said City of Alexandria officials in a statement to WUSA9.