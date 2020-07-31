Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Manassas

The man was shot late Thursday night near Bruton Parish Court.

MANASSAS, Va. — A man is dead and another injured after a shooting in Manassas Thursday night, police said.

Manassas City Police responded to the shooting just after 10 p.m., heading to Bruton Parish Court near the Manassas Mall. There, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both of the men were transported to local hospitals, where one died from his injuries. According to police, the other was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still looking for a suspect and are investigating what led up the shooting, which they believe is an isolated event.

Officers/detectives currently investigating homicide in 8600-block of Bruton Parish Ct. See link for additional info: https://t.co/d4AUGi7dJT pic.twitter.com/fWgahzD5Mz — Manassas City Police (@ManassasCityPD) July 31, 2020

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact the Manassas City Police Department at 703.257.8092 or the Department's Crime Solvers. The Manassas City and Manassas Park Crime Solvers will pay a cash reward up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in these cases.

Hours later, a separate shooting occurred in Northeast, D.C.

D.C. Police responded to the 4100 block of Minnesota Avenue around 3:40 a.m., where they found one man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officials transported him immediately to a hospital, where he is currently conscious and breathing.