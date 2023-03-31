Police: 4 juveniles taken into custody after stabbing in Gaithersburg

The victim was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be okay.

Example video title will go here for this video

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Police are investigating after a girl was stabbed in Gaithersburg, Maryland Friday night.

Officers from both Gaithersburg Police and the Montgomery County Police Department were called to the Unit block of Grand Corner Avenue just before 7:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a girl had been stabbed. Police have only identified the victim as a girl under the age of 18.

The girl was taken to an area hospital after the stabbing and is expected to be okay.

Not much is known about the incident at this time, but police have confirmed that four juveniles have been taken into custody in connection with the stabbing.

There is no word on a motive or what may have happened in the moments leading up to the stabbing.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

WATCH NEXT: Man stabbed multiple times in a seemingly random attack in DC