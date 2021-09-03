x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Former Fairfax Co. educator sentenced to 4-years in prison for possessing child pornography and unlawful filming

The ruling came down Friday in court and brings to an end a case that has been ongoing since Schklowsky, 36, was arrested in April 2019.

HERNDON, Va. — Raphael Schklowsky has been sentenced to 4 years and 2 months in prison for possessing child pornography and unlawful filming of students when he was a theater director at Herndon High School in Fairfax County.

The ruling came down Friday in court and brings to an end a case that has been ongoing since Schklowsky, 36, was arrested in April 2019 and charged with 20 felony counts of possession of child porn and one felony charge of unlawful filming.

According to police information and court documents, there were 10 juveniles from Herndon High School that were victims of the filming that Schklowsky reportedly did. 

At that time, authorities had received a tip about Schklowsky from a babysitter who said she had found a hidden camera in the air conditioning vent of his home.

Officers ultimately discovered close to 8,000 images and videos that were in Schklowsky’s possession, according to Fairfax County Public Schools. 

RELATED: 'The things he did are unspeakable' | Parents voice frustration over VA teacher accused of possessing child porn

RELATED: Students 'disgusted' after former drama teacher charged with secretly recording dozens of illicit videos of students at Herndon HS

RELATED: Police: Additional charges expected for former Fairfax County teacher accused of illegally recording victims

RELATED: Herndon High School theater director charged with unlawful filming

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.