Former Fairfax Co. educator sentenced to 4-years in prison for possessing child pornography and unlawful filming

The ruling came down Friday in court and brings to an end a case that has been ongoing since Schklowsky, 36, was arrested in April 2019.

HERNDON, Va. — Raphael Schklowsky has been sentenced to 4 years and 2 months in prison for possessing child pornography and unlawful filming of students when he was a theater director at Herndon High School in Fairfax County.

The ruling came down Friday in court and brings to an end a case that has been ongoing since Schklowsky, 36, was arrested in April 2019 and charged with 20 felony counts of possession of child porn and one felony charge of unlawful filming.

According to police information and court documents, there were 10 juveniles from Herndon High School that were victims of the filming that Schklowsky reportedly did.

At that time, authorities had received a tip about Schklowsky from a babysitter who said she had found a hidden camera in the air conditioning vent of his home.