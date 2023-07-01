Man charged with murder for allegedly attacking, killing 47 year old with baseball bat

Dwayne Fountain was arrested by the Capital Area Regional Task Force and charged with second- degree murder of a man while armed with a baseball bat.

WASHINGTON — A 43-year-old man is facing murder charges after allegedly beating a man to death with a baseball bat in Northeast, D.C. in May.

On Friday, the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Dwayne Fountain for the armed assault and murder of 47-year-old Marcus Carey, of Southeast, D.C. He is charged with second-degree murder while armed.

Carey was already dead when detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 3500 block of Hayes Street, Northeast at 11:53 p.m. on May 4 for reports of a homicide. He was found unconscious in the street, with signs of injury consistent with blunt force trauma to the head.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services arrived on scene to examine the body. They found no signs consistent with life and pronounced Carey dead on scene. He was transported from the scene by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Investigation found that Carey had been beaten with a baseball bat.