Man killed with baseball bat in Northeast DC, police say

WASHINGTON — Police are searching for who is responsible for beating a man to death with a baseball bat in Northeast, D.C. Investigators have not yet released any information about a possible suspect.

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 3500 block of Hayes Street Northeast in the Deanwood neighborhood just after midnight on Friday. According to a watch commander with MPD's Sixth District, a man was found with blunt force trauma to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to conduct an investigation. Police have not yet identified the man killed. The circumstances surrounding his death have not been made public.

Across D.C. there have been a total of 75 homicides in 2023 as of Friday. This is a 17% increase in homicide cases compared to the same period of time last year, according to police.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.