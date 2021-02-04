Lawmakers react to attack on US Capitol police officers

Both officers and the suspect were transported to a hospital, where, according to Pittman, William F. Evans later died, officials say.

WASHINGTON — Local and national lawmakers expressed their horror, condolences and gratitude to US Capitol Police Officers Friday after a man used a car to ram into a vehicle checkpoint, killing one officer and injuring another.

According to Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman, around 1 p.m. a vehicle slammed into the officers at the checkpoint on Constitution Avenue on the Northside of the Capitol complex near the Russell Senate Office Building.

Pittman said the driver, identified as Noah R. Green, 25, of Indiana, “exited the vehicle with a knife in hand” and lunged toward police. At least one of the officers then opened fire, killing the suspect.

Both officers and the suspect were transported to a hospital, where, according to Pittman, one of those officers died.

The department identified the slain officer Friday afternoon as Officer William "Billy" Evans, an 18-year veteran of the Capitol Police Department and a member of the first responder division.

Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton (D-VA) released a statement soon after the tragic incident.

"My heart breaks for the U.S. Capitol Police and their families, especially Officer Billy Evans who was killed in today’s tragedy. It is impossible to fathom what the Capitol Police community has been through over the past few months," it read. "These officers put themselves in jeopardy every day to keep all of us who work in the Capitol complex safe, and we are exceptionally grateful for their service."

Rep. Rob Wittman (R-VA) also added his condolences after receiving the news. "Please join me in praying for the family as they mourn this tragic loss, as well as in praying for the other officer’s swift recovery,” the representative tweeted.

Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) shared the sentiments that it's "OK to not be OK," as law enforcement and the Capitol Hill community might feel retraumatized following the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

I want to say again, as we pray for the officer who was killed and the officer who was wounded, how thankful I am to all who keep us safe.



Also, many in law enforcement and in the Capitol Hill community are feeling retraumatized right now. It's ok to not be ok, and to reach out. https://t.co/uOInP0pVud — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) April 2, 2021

Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger (D-MD) called Friday's attack "heartbreaking"."

"Lifting up this officer’s loved ones and the @CapitolPolice community. These men and women are our coworkers. We know their names and faces. They deserve respect, support, and gratitude," he posted on Twitter.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan (R) also posted his support, offering the state's assistance.

We are horrified by the death of another US Capitol Police Officer in the line of duty.



Maryland stands ready to provide any assistance that is necessary. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) April 2, 2021

Virginia Senators Tim Kaine (D) and Mark Warner (D) weighed in on Twitter as well, sharing their prayers.

“I’m grateful for the swift action of the brave men and women of the @CapitolPolice and first responders who are on the scene," Warner Tweeted.

My heart is with the family and loved ones of the @CapitolPolice officer who has died.



We are reminded again today of the incredible bravery of those who protect us, and I am so grateful for their service. I am praying for the second officer as we await more information. — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) April 2, 2021

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam also sent prayers.

Sending strength and prayers to the men and women of the @CapitolPolice, the officer injured in this attack, and the loved ones of the officer who was tragically killed.



Virginia is grateful for all you do, and we will always stand with you. https://t.co/i52SY7hT72 — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) April 2, 2021

D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine thanked officers for their protection.

“Our hearts go out to the family members of the Capitol Police officer killed and the other officer that was severely injured in today’s horrific attack. Thank you to the Capitol Police officers for protecting the Capitol and the many public servants who work there.”

Nationally, lawmakers also professed their support and condolences later on Friday.

President Joe Biden released a statement sending condolences stating: "Jill and I were heartbroken to learn of the violent attack at a security checkpoint on the U.S. Capitol grounds, which killed Officer William Evans of the U.S. Capitol Police, and left a fellow officer fighting for his life," he shared. "We know what a difficult time this has been for the Capitol, everyone who works there, and those who protect it. I have been receiving ongoing briefings from my Homeland Security Advisor, and will be getting further updates as the investigation proceeds."

Vice President Kamala Harris weighed in with a statement of her own.

"Today, in an inexplicable act of violence, a brave U.S. Capitol Police Officer was killed in the line of duty, while another officer fights for his life. Officer William Evans made the ultimate sacrifice protecting the Capitol and those who work there on behalf of the American people," the statement read. "Doug and I are grateful for the Capitol Police, the National Guard Immediate Response Force, and everyone else who responded swiftly to today’s attack."

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana and House Republican Whip shared his heartbreak over what occurred.

"Join me in praying for their family, and for a full recovery for the other officer injured. Today—and every day—I am grateful for the bravery and sacrifice of the United States Capitol Police.”

Secretary of Transportation and former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg took to Twitter as well to share his sentiments.