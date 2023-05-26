Suspect arrested in Landover Hills homicide

The man was found dead outside of a store on Annapolis Road.

LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — A man was arrested in connection to a homicide in Landover Hills earlier this week, the Prince George’s County Police Department said.

On Wednesday around 7:50 p.m., officers with the Landover Hills Police Department and the PGPD responded to the 6500 block of Annapolis Road for the report of an unresponsive man outside of a store.

When officers arrived, they found a victim suffering from a stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was identified as 31-year-old Langley Sloan of no fixed address.

Surveillance video captured a portion of the incident, which police say captured an image of the suspect.

Police say the suspect is 47-year-old Andre Andrew Dougal of no fixed address.

The police department said their investigation revealed Dougal stabbed Sloan during an altercation.

The two knew each other before the attack, police said.

Dougal is charged with first and second degree murder and other related charges. He’s in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.