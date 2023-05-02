Arlington Police search for man who stabbed woman on Key Bridge

The woman yelled for help and the man ran off. Police are still searching for him.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Police in Arlington are searching for a man wanted for stabbing a woman on the Key Bridge Monday night. The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Arlington County Police Department officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Key Boulevard just before 9 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. A preliminary investigation found that a woman was walking in the area when a man came up behind her and attacked her, stabbing her. The woman yelled for help and the man ran off on foot, according to Public Information Officer Ashley Savage.

The woman was treated on the scene by medics before being taken to the hospital for injuries not thought to be life-threatening. Her current condition is not known.

The man was described as a man in his 20s, who was about 6 feet tall and wearing all black. Police searched the area for the man, but did not find him.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have information about the man's whereabouts is asked to call Arlington County Police at 703-558-2222. Additional information was not immediately available.