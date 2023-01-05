Man shot in Northwest DC after 3 teens on scooter try to steal another scooter, police say

Police did not say what type of scooters were involved.

WASHINGTON — Police are looking for three teens after a shooting over a scooter in Northwest D.C. on Monday night.

Just after 7:20 p.m., officers responded to a call of a shooting in the area of 14th and S streets, Northwest.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was conscious and breathing when he was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, three teenagers all riding on one scooter were trying to steal another scooter.

A nearby man on another scooter attempted to intervene in the theft, police said. One of the teens pulled out a gun and shot the man.

Police said that all three teens ran from the scene on foot.

The police department couldn't tell WUSA9 if the scooter the teens were trying to steal was occupied by someone or if it was parked.

No suspect information has been released.

No other information was immediately available.