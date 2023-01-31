Grandfather of slain 13-year-old: 'God gave us some good justice, but don't get too happy'

Tuesday, police charged a long-time D.C. parks employee with second-degree murder for the death of Karon Blake.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — More than three weeks after his grandson was shot and killed, Sean Long said Tuesday's charges for his death are one step toward justice.

"We got a little justice," said Long. "God gave us some good justice, but don't get too happy."

Because the full measure will only come with a conviction, he said.

On Jan. 7, his grandson, 13 year-old Karon Blake, was shot and killed in Northeast D.C. while allegedly breaking into cars with two other kids.

Tuesday, police announced second-degree murder charges against the man who admits he pulled the trigger but maintains his innocence - long time D.C. parks employee and father of four, 41 year-old Jason Lewis.

"He made a wrong decision. He should have, when he heard a noise or saw it, he should have called the police," Long said.

Instead, police say surveillance video shows Lewis came out of his home with a gun and first fired at the getaway car with the two other kids inside.

"The initial shot being fired at the getaway car was not part of the initial discussion we had with Mr. Lewis," said Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee, III.

Police say the video shows Karon was across the street when the first shot was fired and started running and then changed directions and ran toward Lewis who fired three more times - hitting and killing him.

"If you're not in fear of, or in imminent threat to your physical being or someone else's that is problematic," said Contee at a press conference announcing the charges.

"He came out the door like he just want to take the law in his own hands. And that's what he did," Long said he believes.

Police say the video also captured Karon's last words - yelling several times "I'm sorry," and "please don't ... I'm a kid."

"He was begging for his life. That's what he was doing begging for his life," said Long.



In a statement, Lewis's attorney said: "Mr. Lewis has dedicated his career to mentoring and supporting youth in the District of Columbia, which only adds to how distraught he is over the death of Karon Blake."

Adding that "once all the facts are heard ... a jury will find that there was no crime here."



"I feel sorry for you," Long said of the man who killed his grandson. "And, I wish that you would turn yourself in earlier because you know you're guilty."

Long said he believes without all of the public support for his grandson's case, he might still be waiting on an arrest.