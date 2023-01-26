Man assaulted in Gaithersburg grocery store says suspect made antisemitic statements

The victim told police he was attacked after a suspect made antisemitic statements.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — One suspect is in custody after police say he assaulted a man at a Gaithersburg grocery store and made antisemitic statements.

The Montgomery County Police Department said they responded Thursday afternoon to the Giant grocery store in the 18200 block of Flower Hill Way in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

The victim told police he was shopping in the store when he saw a group of men who were "acting disorderly."

When the man approached the group and asked them to stop, the victim told police that they surrounded him and one of them made antisemitic statements.

That man was then alleged to have begun physically attacking the victim, causing him to lose consciousness.

That man and the other individuals then left store, police said. The victim’s keys were taken following the assault.

Officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel provided medical treatment to the victim, who was transported to an area hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, according to investigators.

Officers then located the suspect at a McDonald’s in the 18200 block of Flower Hill Way. He was placed under arrest, and after a search, police say they found the victim’s keys in his possession.

He's been identified as 30-year-old Eugene Thompson (a.k.a. Michael Stewart), of Washington, D.C. He's being charged with first-degree assault and strong-armed robbery. He is being held without bond.

Detectives are investigating the incident and will work with the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office regarding possible hate crime charges.