Antisemitic graffiti discovered on Bethesda Trolley Trail

"Hate has no place in our community," Ariana Kelly, Maryland State Delegate for District 16, said in a post on Twitter.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BETHESDA, Md. — The Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) is investigating anti-Semitic graffiti found on parts of the Bethesda Trolley Trail Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a vandalism at 6:46 a.m. near Bradley Boulevard and Arlington Road in Bethesda. When officers arrived at the trail, they found antisemitic writing on parts of the trail.

The graffiti written on the trail had the phrase "white power 1488," and swastika symbols.

Ariana Kelly, Maryland State Delegate for District 16, shared an edited images of the vandalism and responded to it in a tweet.

"Hate has no place in our community," Kelly said in a post on Twitter.

Joe Vogel, the Democratic nominee for Delegate in Maryland's 17 District, voiced his concern in a tweet Sunday afternoon.

“It breaks my heart to see acts of violence like this in our community,” Vogel said.

Police said no one have been arrested following the vandalism, and investigation is ongoing.