7 injured in Forest Heights crash after police pursuit, including suspect

The suspect and 6 victims who were in other cars were taken to area hospitals.

FOREST HEIGHTS, Md. — Seven people were taken to area hospitals, including a suspect, after a juvenile driving an alleged stolen car crashed into a group of vehicles during a police chase, the Forest Heights Police Department said Friday night.

Officers from Forest Heights pulled over a car they say was stolen from D.C. on May 24.

The stolen vehicle, which police say was being driven by a juvenile, fled the scene.

After a pursuit, the stolen vehicle crashed into multiple vehicles injuring at least six other people who had to be taken to area hospitals.

The juvenile driver of the alleged stolen vehicle also had to be taken to the hospital.

An officer fired a shot during the pursuit but police say the bullet did not hit anyone.

