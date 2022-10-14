'Some coward came through here and murdered my little grandson' | Family reacts to boy shot, killed in DC

DC Police investigators have identified the boy as Andre Robinson Jr.

WASHINGTON — Andre Robertson Jr. has been identified by the Metropolitan Police Department as the 15 year-old boy who was shot and killed in Northeast D.C. Thursday afternoon.

"I'm angry, angry as hell, that another coward took my grandson," said his grandmother just hours after his death.

She said Andre was sitting on his great-grandmother's porch in the 500 block of 48th Place, when he was gunned down.

"Some coward came through here and murdered my little grandson for no reason," she told WUSA9.

Investigators said that around 3:30 pm, three people pulled up in a gold sedan, got out, walked up to the porch Robertson was sitting on and opened fire. Robertson was shot multiple times, according to police, and was flown to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His grandmother said she got a call from his mother.

"She was like, 'Andre, somebody just shot Andre and he's not moving.'"

She told us Andre was a student at Cesar Chavez Public Charter School.

She also told WUSA9 her son, Andre's father, was killed last year. According to Metropolitan Police Department records Andre Robertson was killed on Friday, October 1, 2021 in the 200 block of 53rd Street, Northeast. She said Andre Jr.'s death is another major loss for their family and she doesn't understand why someone would kill him.

"My grandson was a good kid, not into stolen cars, none of that stuff the youth are into today. My grandson was not into that, he go to school and he come home," Andre's grandma said.

Police said the shooting happened just steps from Kelly Miller Middle School, which was temporarily put on lock-down. A school bus had also just pulled up.

"Approximately 50 kids were exiting the bus," said MPD Sixth District Commander Darnel Robinson.

MPD said the gold sedan was found Thursday night, near Indian Head Highway in Prince George's County, Maryland. WUSA9 was told the vehicle was burned.

Police say they are still searching for the three suspects.

"My message to them is what goes around comes around. That's the only message I got for them," the grandma said.

"This is a 15 year old. 15. we're asking for all. all to come together and let's end this violence," Robinson said.