Police: Teen shot in Northeast DC

Officials say the teen was unconscious and not breathing when they arrived to help.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a teenage boy was injured in a Northeast D.C. shooting Thursday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), the shooting happened in the 500 block of 48th Place near both Kelly Miller Middle School and Aiton Elementary School just before 4:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a teenage boy unconscious and not breathing. The teen's current condition is unknown at this time. Police could not identify the boy's exact age, but he is believed to be between 14 and 16. 

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a silver Nissan with heavy tinted windows. They said they believe the driver was armed. 

The investigation has caused police to close traffic around the 500 Block of 48th Place, NE in both directions. Drivers are told to avoid the area until further notice. 

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

