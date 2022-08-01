Police: suspect is in custody for 2 shootings that left man dead in Fairfax County

The first shooting was fatal and occurred at a bus stop; the second occurred at a gas station.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Fairfax County Police Department say they've arrested a man in connection to a two shootings in the Hybla Valley area Saturday evening—one of which was fatal.

Howard Ludwig, a spokesperson for FCPD told WUSA9, that officers were dispatched around 6:30 p.m. to a shooting at a bus stop near the intersection of Dart Drive and Richmond Highway. Police found one man shot and he was brought to a hospital where he died from his injuries, Ludwig said.

As officers responded to this shooting, Ludwig says police were called to a second shooting in the 7200 block of Richmond Highway near a Shell Gas Station. Responding officers found a man who was shot and had non-life-threatening injuries. The officers also found a suspect near the Shell Station and arrested him and recovered a weapon, Ludwig said.

According to Ludwig, investigators believe the shooter initially fled the shooting at the bus stop on foot and then attempted to carjack the victim at the gas station.

Police did not yet release the name of the two victims or the man arrested.

This is a developing story and will be updated.