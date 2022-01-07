Man recording music video injured in drive-by shooting in Silver Spring, police say

An officer in the area heard gunshots before finding the man and placing a tourniquet on his leg in order to prevent any more blood loss.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Police are investigating after two people, including a 15-year-old, were injured in an apparent drive-by shooting in Silver Spring on Thursday night.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, the shooting happened in the 900 block of Silver Spring Avenue around 10:15 p.m.

Detectives say an officer was patrolling the area when she heard the gunshots and saw people running away. She requested backup and moments later found a 19-year-old man who had been shot in the leg behind Fire Station 1 restaurant and Brewing Company.

The officer quickly began helping the man, placing a tourniquet on his leg in order to prevent any more blood loss. The man was taken to a nearby trauma center in critical condition.

An hour later, a 15-year-old arrived at a DC hospital having also been shot in the leg. Investigators believe the teen was also injured in the Silver Spring shooting.

Detectives say the 19-year-old was recording a music video when a dark four-door sedan drove by and shot at the victims and others in the area.

No other injuries were reported though several businesses were also struck by bullets.

Investigators say there is no suspect in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the 3rd District Investigative Section at 240-773-6870 or 240-773-TIPS or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).