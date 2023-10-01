Fairfax County online predator sting operation leads to arrest of 7 men

The seven men face a total of 49 felony charges.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Detectives from the Fairfax County Major Crimes Bureau arrested seven men recently as part of a sting operation they say is meant to identify and apprehend online predators.

According to a release from the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD), the suspects are men between the ages of 23 and 52. In each case, detectives claim the offenders used online resources to start explicit conversations and solicit sex from police officers posing as children. The sting, referred to as a Traveler Operation, had each suspect arrive at an agreed-upon location, where they were taken into custody.

The men arrested include:

Danial Siridavong , 33, of Woodbridge; charged with two counts of use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children and one count of attempting indecent liberties.

, 33, of Woodbridge; charged with two counts of use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children and one count of attempting indecent liberties. Edil Yovani Galvin-Dubon , 35, of Fairfax County; charged with attempted indecent liberties with a minor, 20 counts of possession/reproduction of child pornography with the intent to distribute second offense, four counts of use of communications systems to propose to such child the performance of a sexual act and two counts of aggravated sexual battery from a 2017 incident.

, 35, of Fairfax County; charged with attempted indecent liberties with a minor, 20 counts of possession/reproduction of child pornography with the intent to distribute second offense, four counts of use of communications systems to propose to such child the performance of a sexual act and two counts of aggravated sexual battery from a 2017 incident. Moh Shakib Stanikzai , 30, of Alexandria; charged with one count of computer solicitation of a child under 15 and attempted indecent liberties with a child under 15.

, 30, of Alexandria; charged with one count of computer solicitation of a child under 15 and attempted indecent liberties with a child under 15. Gilberto Antonio Jarquin-Medina , 26, of Alexandria; charged with one count of computer solicitation of a child under 15 and attempted indecent liberties.

, 26, of Alexandria; charged with one count of computer solicitation of a child under 15 and attempted indecent liberties. Zim Mohammad , 23, of Springfield; charged with use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children and one count of enticing a minor to produce pornography.

, 23, of Springfield; charged with use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children and one count of enticing a minor to produce pornography. Ozgur Ozcelik, 35, of Alexandria; charged with two counts of use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children and one count of attempt indecent liberties.

During the operation, detectives came into contact with 52-year-old David M. Thompson of Harrisonburg. Police claim Thompson tried to solicit sex from a police officer posing as a child. Thompson was arrested at his home after coordinating with the Virginia State Police and the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. He has been charged with two counts of child porn production, six counts of distributing child pornography and two counts of use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children.

Officials encourage parents to closely monitor their children's online activities.

"Children should be encouraged to report any person engaging in inappropriate conversations or trying to coerce them into providing sexually explicit images of themselves," said FCPS in a press release.