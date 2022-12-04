Deadly shootings reported minutes apart in Southeast, DC

MPD is investigating two separate deadly shootings that were reported minutes apart in Southeast Tuesday afternoon.

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating two separate deadly shootings that were reported minutes apart in Southeast Tuesday afternoon.

According to a release from MPD, the first shooting happened in the 2200 block of Savannah Street around 12:22 p.m. When officers arrived they found a man, identified as 32-year-old Clayton Marshall, who appeared to have been shot multiple times. Marshall was taken to a nearby hospital for help but later died from his injuries.

A second man was also injured in the shooting. He was located at another hospital receiving treatment for his injuries. There is no word on his condition at this time.

Less than two miles away, a second separate shooting was reported in the 2800 block of Gainsville Street 16 minutes later.

When officers arrived at the second shooting, they found a man, identified as 29-year-old William Venison, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. First responders tried to help Venison and took him to the nearby hospital for help but he died from his injuries.

Police have yet to release any suspect information in either of the shootings.

Officials have not connected the shootings.

Anyone with information on either shooting should contact MPD at 202-727-9099. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can submit information through the department's text tip line by sending a message to 50411.

